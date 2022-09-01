Allen-to-Smith combo leads Tarleton past MVSU 29-13

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Freshman quarterback Beau Allen threw three touchdown passes, all to Jaden Smith, and Tarleton defeated Mississippi Valley State 29-13 in a season opener. Allen completed 23 of 39 passes for 294 yards for the Texans. Deangelo Rosemond, another freshman, had 13 carries for 111 yards. Smith finished with 11 receptions for 95 yards and Gabe Douglas had five catches for 126. Linebackers Qua’Shawn Washington and D.J. Harris had 14 and 13 total tackles, respectively. Tarleton had over 500 yards total offense. The Delta Devils had 203 rushing yards but only 70 passing.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.