West Ham rallies for 1-1 draw against Tottenham in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Club-record signing Lucas Paqueta had a chance to score a late winner for West Ham but in the end it had to be content with a 1-1 draw against London rival Tottenham on Wednesday and its first home point of the season. Paqueta had the chance to score shortly before full time but he and fellow new signing Emerson Palmieri left the ball to each other instead of taking a shot. An own goal from Thilo Kehrer had given unbeaten Tottenham the initiative before Tomas Soucek leveled for the home side.

