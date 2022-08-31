Veteran QBs have ACC set for season of big offensive totals

Veteran quarterbacks are plentiful in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season. In all, 12 of 14 teams have at least one quarterback with nine or more career starts. That list is headlined by Louisville’s Malik Cunningham with 38 starts. The list includes preseason league player of the year Devin Leary for No. 13 North Carolina State. Leary says the certainty that comes for a team with a returning starting QB “makes you feel a little bit better about your offense.” The only teams lacking a quarterback with at least nine career starts are rivals Duke and North Carolina.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.