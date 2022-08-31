Steelers’ TJ Watt practices, says knee is OK after cut block

PITTSBURGH (AP) — T.J. Watt isn’t a fan of cut blocks, but the Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker isn’t ready to weigh in on whether they should be legal or not. Watt narrowly avoided serious injury after being on the receiving end of a cut block by Detroit tight end TJ Hockenson early in Pittsburgh’s 19-9 victory in the preseason finale for both teams. Watt said the block was legal and he knew it was coming, adding that it’s his job to figure out how to protect himself. The NFL’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year has returned to practice and should be good to go when Pittsburgh opens the regular season at Cincinnati on Sept. 11.

