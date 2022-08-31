Sadio Mané scores again as Bayern wins 5-0 in German Cup

MUNICH, Germany (AP) — Marquee signing Sadio Mané maintained his impressive scoring form as Bayern Munich eased to a 5-0 win at third-tier Viktoria Cologne in the German Cup. Mané joined Bayern in a high-profile offseason move from Champions League runner-up Liverpool and the Senegal forward made it five goals in six games when he netted to make it 3-0 early in the second half. Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch grabbed his first career goal for Bayern to put the record 20-time cup winner ahead then set up 17-year-old forward Mathys Tel. Bayern’s next goal came from 19-year-old forward Jamal Musiala before silky midfielder Leon Goretzka wrapped it up.

