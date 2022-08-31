Reyes, Hoerner help Cubs beat Blue Jays 7-5, avoid sweep

TORONTO (AP) — Franmil Reyes homered, Nico Hoerner drove in a pair of runs and the Chicago Cubs beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-5 to avoid a three-game sweep. Ian Happ and Zach McKinstry each had two hits as the Cubs snapped a five-game losing streak north of the border. Chicago went 15-15 in August, its first non-losing month this season. Alejandro Kirk hit a three-run homer and Cavan Biggio connected for a two-run shot for the Blue Jays, who are in position for an AL wild card but had their first losing month, going 13-14 in August. Blue Jays starter Mitch White allowed six runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings.

