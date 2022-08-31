PICK SIX PLUS: A dream road trip to see every Top 25 team

It’s time for another edition of AP’s dream college football road trip. There are only two rules: You have to see every team in the AP’s preseason Top 25 at least once. Second, the travel between games must be reasonable in the time available. We’ll start with the Backyard Brawl on Thursday between No. 17 Pittsburgh and West Virginia. Then we stop in on Arkansas-Cincinnati, Wisconsin-Washington State and many more exciting matchups.

