Olympic swimmer Joseph Schooling admits cannabis use

SINGAPORE (AP) — Olympic gold medal swimmer Joseph Schooling has apologized for using cannabis in Vietnam while competing there on leave from military service in his native Singapore. Schooling achieved superstar status in Singapore when he won his country’s first and only Olympic title at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. He won the 100 meters butterfly beating Michael Phelps in the American great’s last Olympic race. The Singapore Ministry of Defense says 27-year-old Schooling “confessed to have consumed cannabis overseas in May.” He says on Instagram he “gave in to a moment of weakness.” He’s been denied leave and must undergo regular drug testing.

