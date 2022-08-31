Messi sets up 2 as leader PSG wins 3-0; Lens, Marseille win

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi’s vision was too much for Toulouse as he set up goals for Neymar and Kylian Mbappé in French league leader Paris Saint-Germain’s 3-0 win at Toulouse. Four touches were enough for PSG to open up Toulouse’s defense for the first goal in the 37th minute, with Messi applying the final pass to give Neymar his league-leading seventh goal in just five games. Messi then set up Kylian Mbappé’s fifth goal of the season. PSG remains top on goal difference from second-place Marseille and third-place Lens. They both won to join PSG on 13 points. In earlier games Monaco slipped to a humiliating 4-2 home defeat against Troyes.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.