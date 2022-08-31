Martinelli’s winner keeps Arsenal’s perfect start going

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal maintained its perfect start to the season and its spot at the top of the Premier League table, with Gabriel Martinelli scoring a second-half winner in a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa. Martinelli let the ball take a short bounce in the area from a Bukayo Saka cross and the Brazilian struck it high into the net to beat Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez in the 77th minute. The win means Arsenal is the only team in the league with a a full 15 points from five matches.

