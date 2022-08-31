Jags claim Patterson from Lions, their 6th kicker in 5 weeks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have another new kicker, their sixth in the last five weeks. The Jaguars were awarded Riley Patterson off waivers from Detroit. They also cut James McCourt and Jake Verity, who spent the last week vying for a kicking job that’s been open for more than a month. McCourt made all 15 of his field-goal attempts during open portions of practice this week, joint practices in Atlanta last week and the preseason finale against the Falcons on Saturday. Jacksonville previously tried out and cut undrafted rookie Andrew Mevis, journeyman Elliott Fry and Ryan Santoso. Patterson kicked in seven games for the Lions last year, making 13 of 14 field goals.

