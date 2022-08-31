Immobile scores but Samp snatches 1-1 draw against Lazio

MILAN (AP) — Sampdoria’s first goal of the season earned it a 1-1 draw against Lazio in Serie A. Ciro Immobile’s first-half goal looked set to hand Lazio another win before Manolo Gabbiadini’s stoppage-time equalizer. That prevented unbeaten Lazio from moving level at the top of the table with city rival Roma. Juventus and Napoli are also unbeaten and they play Spezia and Lecce respectively later. Lazio plays Napoli on Saturday.

