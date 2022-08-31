Fabian Ruiz joins PSG on 5-year deal from Napoli

PARIS (AP) — Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz has joined Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year deal from Napoli. PSG did not reveal the financial terms of the deal. Ruiz scored 22 goals and had 15 assists in 166 games over four seasons with the Serie A club, winning the Italian Cup in 2020. The 26-year-old Ruiz has made 15 appearances with Spain. He is PSG’s fifth summer signing after midfielders Vitinha and Renato Sanches, striker Hugo Ekitike and defender Nordi Mukiele.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.