Dorsey scores, Houston Dynamo win 2-1 over Los Angeles FC

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

Both teams next play Sunday. The Dynamo visit the Seattle Sounders and LAFC hosts Real Salt Lake.

Christian Arango scored for LAFC (18-7-3) in the 19th minute.

Sebastian Ferreira gave the Dynamo (8-15-5) a 1-0 lead on a penalty kick in the 13th minute.

HOUSTON (AP) — Griffin Dorsey scored in the 75th minute and the Houston Dynamo beat Los Angeles FC 2-1 on Wednesday night.

