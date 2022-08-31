Commanders prepare to play without Robinson after shooting

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Commanders are preparing to start the NFL season without Brian Robinson Jr. after the rookie running back was shot in his right leg in an attempted robbery Sunday. Robinson was released from the hospital earlier this week and visited with doctors at the team facility. There is optimism Robinson could play at some point this year after bullets did not damage anything structurally in his right knee. Robinson’s unexpected injury caused the Commanders to keep an extra running back on their initial roster. Antonio Gibson reclaims the starting role at least for now with Week 1 against Jacksonville on the horizon.

