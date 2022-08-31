Carvalho’s stoppage-time goal earns Liverpool dramatic win

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Substitute Fabio Carvalho sent Anfield wild by scrambling home a goal in the eighth minute of stoppage time as Liverpool beat Newcastle 2-1 for a second straight Premier League win. After the ball popped up off the shoulder of Mohamed Salah in a penalty-box melee, Carvalho was there to turn home a close-range finish into the roof of the net and break Newcastle’s resolve. Record signing Alexander Isak marked his Newcastle debut with a goal in the 38th minute. Newcastle still looked set to leave with a point as the hosts toiled following Roberto Firmino’s 61st-minute equalizer.

