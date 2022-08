LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have claimed offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood off waivers a day after the 2021 first-round draft pick was let go by the Las Vegas Raiders. Leatherwood was the No. 17 overall pick last year. The Alabama product struggled at right tackle before being moved to guard after four games. He had difficulties inside, too, and dropped on the depth chart this summer before Las Vegas let him go.

