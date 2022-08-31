American Ricardo Pepi loaned to Groningen by Augusburg

American forward Ricardo Pepi has been loaned to Groningen of the Netherlands’ Eredivisie after failing to score in 16 matches over eight months with the Bundesliga’s Augsburg. The 19-year-old from El Paso, Texas, made his debut with the U.S. national team last September and scored three goals in World Cup qualifying, then transferred to Augsburg from Major League Soccer’s Dallas in January and agreed to a 4 1/2-year contract. Pepi is scoreless in his last 29 games for club and country since getting two goals in a World Cup qualifier against Jamaica on Oct. 7.

