Altuve accounts for 4 runs, AL-best Astros beat Rangers 5-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jose Altuve drove in two runs and scored two more for the Houston Astros in a 5-3 win over the Texas Rangers and their All-Star starter Martín Pérez. The reigning American League champion Astros will enter September at 84-47 to match their best record ever through 131 games. Altuve drew a leadoff walk to start the game and scored on Trey Mancini’s single. Texas led 2-1 on shortstop Corey Seager’s 29th homer, but Houston regained the lead for good on Altuve’s two-run double in the second. Cristian Javier struck out seven and walked three while allowing three runs over five innings.

