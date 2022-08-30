Zaha underlines importance to Palace in 1-1 with Brentford

LONDON (AP) — Wilfried Zaha emphasized his importance to Crystal Palace ahead of Thursday’s deadline day in the transfer market but his team had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Brentford following Yoane Wissa’s late equalizer. Zaha is reportedly a target for Chelsea and Arsenal before the window closes. He looked to have earned Palace the win with a stunning 59th-minute opener when he cut inside from the left and found the far corner from just outside the penalty area. Brentford snatched a draw against its London rival thanks to unmarked substitute Wissa heading home in the 88th.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.