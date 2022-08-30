Valdez wins sixth straight as Astros beat Rangers 4-2
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Framber Valdez won his sixth straight decision while pitching his 22nd consecutive quality start and Jose Altuve homered, doubled and scored twice as the Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers 4-2. Valdez gave up solo homers to Texas’ Nos. 8 and 9 hitters, rookies Ezequiel Duran and Bubba Thompson, and five singles in seven innings. Valdez has the most consecutive quality starts in a season by a lefthander in major league history and is two short of matching the overall record of 24 by Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets in 2018.