US Open lookahead: Serena, Medvedev to play Wednesday night

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams will lead off the night session at Arthur Ashe Stadium again Wednesday, this time against the No. 2-ranked player in women’s tennis. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion faces second-seeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, trying to prolong what could be the last tournament of her career. Williams started it Monday by beating Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 for her record 107th singles victory in Flushing Meadows. Her match will be followed by No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, who continues his U.S. Open title defense against Arthur Rinderknech of France.

