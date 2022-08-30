UGa’s Smart faces former assistant Lanning in season opener

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — When you build a powerhouse program, it’s inevitable that others will try to copy your success. That means hiring people who work for you. Georgia coach Kirby Smart will see another familiar face on the opposing sideline Saturday when the reigning national champion Bulldogs open the season against No. 11 Oregon. Smart’s former defensive coordinator, Dan Lanning, is now guiding the Ducks. Lanning will be facing the No. 3 Bulldogs in Atlanta in his head coaching debut. He is the third former assistant to go against Smart. Smart is 2-0 against Arkansas’ Sam Pittman and 1-0 against South Carolina’s Shane Beamer.

