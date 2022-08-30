Tuchel grumbles as big-spending Chelsea loses again in EPL

Chelsea is getting precious little return for being the biggest-spending team in Europe this summer and it’s starting to irritate manager Thomas Tuchel. Tuchel struck a frustrated figure after a 2-1 loss at Southampton in the Premier League. Tuchel says “it does not take a lot to beat us.” Southampton recovered from conceding a 23rd-minute opener to Raheem Sterling with goals from Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong before the break. Chelsea could take its summer spending to nearly $300 million if Wesley Fofana joins from Leicester as expected before the transfer window shuts. Fulham beat Brighton 2-1 while there were 1-1 draws between Leeds-Everton and Crystal Palace-Brentford.

