Soccer player alleges abuse by ex-NC State school official

A former North Carolina State men’s soccer player is suing the school. He is alleging sexual abuse by the Wolfpack’s former director of sports medicine. The lawsuit from Benjamin Locke accuses Robert Murphy Jr. of improperly touching him during roughly numerous massages between 2015-17. The Associated Press typically doesn’t identify those who say they have been sexually assaulted or abused, but Locke is speaking out publicly. Attorney Seth Blum worked with Murphy during the school’s Title IX investigation. He says Murphy denies wrongdoing and did “nothing that was ever of a sexual nature” during treatments.

