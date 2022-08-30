Smith, Niemann among players to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf

LIV Golf has made it official. British Open champion Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann are now part of the Saudi-funded rival league. They are among six additions announced Tuesday. The others are Marc Leishman, Cameron Tringale, Anirban Lahiri and Harold Varner III. They will be suspended by the PGA Tour when they tee off in the shotgun start outside Boston on Friday. Smith is No. 2 in the world. He has been deflecting questions about his move since winning at St. Andrews. He is the first player from the top 10 to sign with Greg Norman’s league.

