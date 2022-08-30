Romero completes permanent move to Tottenham

LONDON (AP) — Argentina defender Cristian Romero has signed a permanent contract to remain with Tottenham until 2027. Romero joined on a season-long loan from Italian team Atalanta in August last year and has established himself as a key member of Tottenham’s defense as well as a popular player among the London club’s fan base. The 24-year-old Romero began his career with Argentine side Atletico Belgrano and has played 11 times for his country. He joined Atalanta from Juventus in 2021.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.