Romero completes permanent move to Tottenham

LONDON (AP) — Argentina defender Cristian Romero has signed a permanent contract to remain with Tottenham until 2027. Romero joined on a season-long loan from Italian team Atalanta in August last year and has established himself as a key member of Tottenham’s defense as well as a popular player among the London club’s fan base. The 24-year-old Romero began his career with Argentine side Atletico Belgrano and has played 11 times for his country. He joined Atalanta from Juventus in 2021.

