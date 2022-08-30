Rattler Ready – Ex-Oklahoma QB excited for Gamecocks debut

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler is more than ready for his South Carolina debut. Rattler had lost his starting job with the Sooners midway through last season and was among the top transfer passers in college football. After learning the Gamecocks system through spring and much of the offseason, Rattler is anxious to hit the field as a Southeastern Conference starter. South Carolina opens the season Saturday night against Georgia State. Rattler has carried himself with poise and patience since arriving on campus. Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer said Rattler has shown his competitive side as the season has approached.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.