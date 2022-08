Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski looked like a different player in a season-opening win. Tommy DeVito and Casey Thompson were the new faces of Illinois and Nebraska football. Connor Bazelak could do the same thing for Indiana. In a Big Ten packed with familiar faces at football’s toughest position, some of the new and improved quarterbacks are giving fans some early-season hope.

