Mason Crosby passes physical, makes Packers’ 53-man roster

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby’s chances of continuing his consecutive games streak are looking stronger. Crosby had spent training camp on the physically unable to perform list, but he passed his physical and was on the 53-man roster the Packers released Tuesday. Green Bay cut Ramiz Ahmed, the only other kicker on the roster. Crosby, who turns 38 on Saturday, had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee before training camp. He began his NFL career in 2007 and hasn’t missed a game, a span of 241 regular-season contests.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.