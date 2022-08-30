Man United set to sign Brazil winger Antony from Ajax

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Brazil winger Antony looks set to complete a move to Manchester United for $95 million and join Lisandro Martinez in making a big-money switch from Dutch club Ajax to the English giant in this transfer window. The clubs say they have reached agreement on Antony’s transfer subject to a medical examination, his contract being finalized and international clearance. The 22-year-old Antony is a skilful and quick attacker. He has spent just two full seasons at Ajax but has done enough to convince United to make him its second most expensive signing after Paul Pogba in 2016.

