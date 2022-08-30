Huskers’ Frost says he and new OC Mark Whipple on same page

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska coach Scott Frost says there’s no tension between him and new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple following the season-opening loss to Northwestern. Frost is 15-30 over five seasons after losing 31-28 as a double-digit favorite. After the game, he said the Cornhuskers need to be more creative on offense and the coaching staff needs to work together better. Frost says he and Whipple are not at odds. Whipple will meet with reporters on Wednesday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.