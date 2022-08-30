Everton still winless in EPL after 1-1 draw with Leeds

LEEDS, England (AP) — Luis Sinisterra’s second-half goal helped Leeds salvage a point against Everton in a 1-1 draw that kept Frank Lampard’s team winless in the Premier League this season. The Colombia winger scored in the 55th minute, canceling out Anthony Gordon’s first-half goal at Elland Road. Leeds captain Rodrigo walked off the field in the first half after dislocating his shoulder. The 21-year-old Gordon, who reportedly is a transfer target of Chelsea, has scored in back-to-back games. Everton, Wolverhampton and Leicester are the only teams without a league win this season. Lampard’s squad lost its first two games and has draws in the past three.

