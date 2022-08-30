Dolphins happy with roster after tough cuts ahead of season
By ALANIS THAMES
AP Sports Writer
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins made cuts to get their roster to 53 as they prepare for their season opener at home against the New England Patriots on Sept. 11. Miami cut running back Sony Michel after he failed to stand out in a tough and loaded running back group. Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden were cut at receiver. Miami opted to keep three quarterbacks on its roster with Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson behind starter Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins’ secondary will take a hit for at least four games with starting cornerback Byron Jones being placed on the reserve/PUP list.