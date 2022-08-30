Brazil star Neymar looks back to his best ahead of World Cup

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar looks fitter and sharper than he has for several years after being dogged by fitness worries, questions over his lifestyle choices, and dragged down by persistent foot injuries. That’s great news for Brazil ahead of the World Cup in Qatar. Neymar has played in less than half of PSG’s league games since joining for a world record 222 million euros in 2017. Yet, his attitude and workrate appears to have changed this season to the extent that he is chasing after balls toward the end of games and not slacking off. He also has eight goals in five games so far.

