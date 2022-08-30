Parker fired by Bournemouth after 9-0 loss to Liverpool

A 9-0 thrashing by Liverpool has proved to be the end for Scott Parker. The former England midfielder has been fired as Bournemouth manager three days after the team’s heavy beating at Anfield in the English Premier League. Parker was hired by Bournemouth in the offseason of 2021 and guided the south-coast team to promotion. Bournemouth started life back in the league with a win over Aston Villa but has since had consecutive losses to Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool — without scoring a goal.

