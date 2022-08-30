Big 12 changed offensive identity over years, lot new in ’22

The Big 12 has changed its offensive identity over the years. New TCU coach Sonny Dykes noticed a drastic shift back as a Texas Tech assistant back in the early 2000s, when he says the Big 12 went from two-back power league to everybody having Air Raid offense. Things have since adjusted more. The conference will begin its 27th season this week with some uncertainty of what will stand out offensively since there are three new head coaches and plenty of different skill players. That includes at least seven new starting quarterbacks. There are also some pretty good defenses.

