Astros ace Verlander placed on IL with calf injury

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander, a leading candidate for the AL Cy Young Award, has been placed on the injured list with a right calf injury. The team announced the move Tuesday and said that an MRI done on the calf revealed fascial disruption, but no muscle fiber disruption. Verlander’s stint on the injured list is retroactive to Monday. He was injured in his start Sunday while going to cover first base during a rundown in the third inning against the Orioles.

