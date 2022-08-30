Skip to Content
Amid ownership talk, AC Milan held 0-0 at Sassuolo

ROME (AP) — Defending Serie A champion AC Milan was held to a 0-0 draw at Sassuolo as Rossoneri goalkeeper Mike Maignan saved a penalty. It was the second consecutive away draw for Milan following its first Italian title in 11 years. Up next is the first Milan derby of the season on Saturday against Inter Milan. Milan still moved back atop the standings ahead of games involving Roma and Inter later. Roma was hosting promoted Monza and Inter was facing promoted Cremonese at the San Siro.

