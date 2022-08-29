Wolf’s injury hinders No. 18 Wisconsin’s quarterback depth

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s quarterback depth has taken a hit heading into the 18th-ranked Badgers’ season opener. Backup quarterback Chase Wolf injured his right leg last week and is out for an indefinite length of time. That leaves starter Graham Mertz as the only available Wisconsin quarterback who has taken a snap in a college game. Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst says he doesn’t know how much time Wolf will miss. The Badgers open their season Saturday by hosting Football Championship Subdivision program Illinois State. Wisconsin’s remaining quarterbacks behind Mertz are redshirt freshman Deacon Hill and true freshmen Myles Burkett and Marshall Howe.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.