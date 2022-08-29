Vandy signs 10-year deal with FirstBank for naming rights

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt Stadium will be called FirstBank Stadium starting this season under a new 10-year naming rights deal. Athletic director Candice Lee calls the deal a historic collaboration. Lee says Vanderbilt remains committed to its core mission as the landscape of collegiate athletics continues to shift. The field itself will remain Dudley Field, the original name when Vanderbilt opened the stadium dedicated to football in 1922. Vanderbilt will be renovating both end zones as part of its Vandy United project upgrading athletic facilities.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.