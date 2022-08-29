Skip to Content
The EPL’s lingering issues in final days of transfer window

By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer

Premier League clubs have never spent more in a summer transfer window and they aren’t done yet. England’s top-flight clubs have until Thursday to finalize their squads for this season after a record summer outlay of more than 1.5 billion pounds ($1.75 billion) according to analysis from Deloitte. There are still many unanswered questions? They include whether Ronaldo will leave Manchester United, whether Liverpool sign a midfielder and whether Chelsea sign an out-and-out striker. Where will Nottingham Forest’s remarkable summer splurge end? And will struggling Leicester sign anyone at all?

Associated Press

