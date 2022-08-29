SWAC commissioner receives three-year contract extension

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southwestern Athletic Conference is giving Commissioner Charles McClelland a three-year contract extension. The league said that the Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously to extend McClelland’s deal through the 2028 academic year. McClelland was named commissioner during the summer of 2018. The SWAC has expanded to 12 members with the addition of Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman. The league also signed the largest media rights agreement in HBCU history, with Allen Media Group.

