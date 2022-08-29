Pujols sets mark for most pitchers tagged, Cards rout Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols tagged his major league record 450th different pitcher for a home run, connecting off Cincinnati left-hander Ross Detwiler in a 13-4 rout of the Reds. Pujols hit his 694th home run overall. He had been tied with Barry Bonds for most pitchers as longball victims at 449. Bonds leads the all-time home run list with 762, followed by Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714) and Alex Rodriguez (696). The 42-year-old Pujols lined a two-run, opposite-field drive to right field off Detwiler in the third inning at Great American Ball Park. It was Pujols’ 15th homer of the season. Tyler O’Neill hit two home runs for the NL Central-leading Cardinals. He has homered in three of his last four games.

