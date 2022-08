Jaguars cut Ford, Treadwell as they move toward final roster

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville’s first round of final roster cuts included releasing two veterans in safety Rudy Ford and receiver Laquon Treadwell. The team also released linebacker Tyrell Adams and offensive lineman KC McDermott, and waived defensive lineman Auzoyah Alufohai, running back Ryquell Armstead, cornerback Benjie Franklin, safety Brandon Rusnak, linebacker Chapelle Russell and offensive tackle Badara Traore. Jacksonville also traded receiver Laviska Shenault to Carolina for an undisclosed draft pick in 2023. The moves trimmed the Jaguars’ roster to 67 players. They must get to 53 by Tuesday at 4 p.m. EDT.

