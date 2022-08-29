Chiefs’ Smith-Schuster, Valdes-Scantling back at practice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling were back at practice with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, raising expectations that the duo will be ready for their season opener against Arizona. Smith-Schuster has missed the past two weeks, including the Chiefs’ final two preseason games, with a sore knee that popped up in practice. Valdes-Scantling missed last week’s preseason finale against Green Bay in the concussion protocol. The Chiefs signed the duo in free agency to help cover the production lost when Tyreek Hill was traded to Miami.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.