Barcelona forward Aubameyang attacked by robbers at home
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A group of masked men have broken into the house of Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and attacked and robbed him. Barcelona has confirmed the incident and says the player and his wife are doing well. Authorities told the Spanish daily El País that Aubameyang was hit and forced to open a safe where the couple kept jewelry. The attackers allegedly threatened him and his wife with guns and iron bars. Authorities said at least four men entered the player’s home and then escaped in a car. The 33-year-old Aubameyang did not play in Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Valladolid in the Spanish league on Sunday evening.