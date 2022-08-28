Stuttgart still winless after 0-0 draw at Cologne

BERLIN (AP) — Stuttgart’s winless start to the Bundesliga season continues but it did manage a 0-0 draw at unbeaten Cologne on despite playing most of the second half with 10 men. Visiting forward Luca Pfeiffer was sent off in the 56th minute for a terrible tackle on Timo Hübers. American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo was incensed by his player’s dismissal and was also sent to the stands later in the match following two yellow cards. Eintracht Frankfurt is another team still looking for its first win and was playing at Werder Bremen later Sunday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.