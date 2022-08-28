Saint-Maximin stunner salvages draw for Newcastle at Wolves

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Allan Saint-Maximin’s stunning 90th-minute equalizer saw Newcastle snatch a 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton to salvage its unbeaten start to the Premier League season. Newcastle almost turned the match around completely in stoppage time with Elliot Anderson hitting the crossbar. Ruben Neves’ first-half screamer had given Wolves the lead. Wolves also had a late goal disallowed for a foul by Neto in the buildup. The point does little to raise hopes at Molineux with Wolves still looking for the first Premier League win of the season.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.