Paredes hits 2 homers over Green Monster, Rays beat Sox 12-4

BOSTON (AP) — Isaac Paredes homered over the Green Monster in each of his first two at-bats and the Tampa Bay Rays avoided a three-game sweep by beating the Boston Red Sox 12-4. Randy Arozarena hit three doubles off the left-field wall at Fenway Park and David Peralta had a pair of RBI doubles for the Rays, who came to town on a six-game winning streak before losing two straight. Tampa Bay leads the AL wild-card race. J.D. Martinez, Tommy Pham and Franchy Cordero all hit solo homers for the Red Sox, with Martinez’s 10th of the season ending his homerless drought at 129 at-bats. Boston, which has faded in the wild-card chase, has lost five of seven.

